Pauline Ruddle Harman, age 101, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, at Harman House in Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va.
Born on Aug. 2, 1918, at Rudde, W.Va., to John Preston and Clara Ella Ruddle, she was a lifelong Presbyterian and a devoted member of the Ruddle and Franklin Presbyterian Churches, where she taught Sunday School and served as Historian for the Women of the Church. She attended Davis and Elkins College and earned a Standard Normal Teaching Certificate, returning to Pendleton County to teach in one-room schools and then at Franklin Elementary.
On June 6, 1942, she married John Harman and partnered with him in working their farm south of Franklin. They were parents to Johnny Harman (Honey) of Seneca Rocks, Paula Raynar (Karl) of State College, Pa., and Marla Zelene Harman (Max Baer Miller, Jr.) of Upper Tract. They were grandparents to Sarah Crider, Betsy Dean, John Raynar, Jonathan Harman, John Preston Harman and Laurel Saville, and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Pauline was preceded in death by her sister, Maxine Dunkle, and brother, Reed Ruddle. She is survived by a brother, Richard Ruddle, of Franklin, plus numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pauline was active in a number of Pendleton County organizations, including the Pendleton County Farm Bureau, South Branch Valley Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and served as a 4-H club leader for many years. She was a committed genealogist and found great delight in assisting others in understanding their ancestry. She was a longtime President of the Pendleton County Historical Society, authored The Ruddle-Riddle Genealogy Biography and assisted with the two original Pendleton County Grave Registers as well as Pictorial History - Pendleton County, W.Va.
Family visitation night will be at Kimble Funeral Home on Saturday, Sept. 7, beginning at 6 to 8 p.m. and Celebration of Life services will be held at Franklin Presbyterian Church, Sunday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m. as part of the regular morning worship.
Memorial donations honoring Pauline may be sent to the Pendleton County Historical Society, the Franklin Presbyterian Church, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com
