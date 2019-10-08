Philip H. Bulken, 84, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at his home. Philip was born in Utica, N.Y., on Sept. 19, 1935, a son of the late Gladys (Daymont) and Frederick Bulken.
He retired in 1995 after 37 years of service from GE, where he worked in engineering resources. He was a member of Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church in Fort Defiance, Va., and had served in the U.S. Army.
On June 8, 1957, he was united in marriage to Leslie (Jopson) Bulken, who survives.
Philip is also survived by a son, Edward "Ned" Bulken and his girlfriend, Denise Dalton, of Bridgewater, as well as his wife, Lori, of Lakeport, N.Y.; a brother, James Bulken and wife, Gail, of Augusta, Ga.; stepgrandchildren, James Donner (Amy), Adam Donner, Patrick Donner and great-grandchildren, Mary, Lillianna, and Rena Donner.
He is preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Frederick and Nancy Bulken.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Augusta Stone Presbyterian Church in Fort Defiance, Va., with the Rev. Beverly A. Moore-Tasy officiating. Light refreshments will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hospice, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va., is entrusted with arrangements. www.johnsonfs.com.
