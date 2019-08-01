Phyllis Jean Brown Kline
Phyllis Jean Brown Kline, 78, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away July 30, 2019. Mrs. Kline was born April 2, 1941, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Ralph Scott and Molly Jane Tusing Brown.
Phyllis grew up in Singers Glen and remained there almost all her life. She ran the Retail Merchants Credit Bureau in Harrisonburg for 29 years, including managing many downtown festivals and the Christmas parade. She later went on to own Bulletin Services providing a monthly newsletter for her clients through June of this year. While raising her three children, the door was always open for neighborhood kids at her house for a hot meal or a ride to 4-H, where she was a leader for many years. She was an amazing farm wife, working alongside Richard for 60 years.
Phyllis was a devoted member at Bethel Church of the Brethren in Mayland, where she served as board member, produced many holiday plays, sang in the church choir and simply considered Bethel church members as family. The last days of her wonderful journey on earth were sitting on the porch in N. Myrtle Beach, overlooking the inter coastal waterway, chatting with the grandkids and her brothers by phone. She loved the beauty of the Valley, her little blue birds and the deer in the backyard, but most of all she was grateful and very proud of her grandchildren. Phyllis had bravely dealt with a serious heart condition for a number of years. With recent complications of this condition, Phyllis passed away peacefully in her sleep early Tuesday morning.
On Sept. 28, 1957, she married Richard Herman Kline, who passed away Oct. 9, 2017.
Surviving are three children, Rejena “Jeanie” Driver and husband, Garry J., of Harrisonburg, Richard “R.H.” Kline and wife, Marla, of Singers Glen, and Joseph Scott Kline and wife, Jackie, of Linville; grandchildren, Timothy Joseph Driver, Travis Richard Kline, Brittany Kline Faudree, Tyler Scott Kline and Madison Grace Kline; 10 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Roger Brown and wife, Kathleen, and Randy Brown and wife, Donna.
Dr. Larry Aikens will conduct a memorial service Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethel Church of the Brethren. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends at McMullen Funeral Home Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. Friends may begin calling the funeral home on Friday at noon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church of the Brethren, 11374 Philips Store Road, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
