Phyllis Marie Roach Clark
Phyllis Marie Roach Clark, of Tampa, Fla., and formerly of Elkton, passed away Aug. 2, 2019, at the age of 89. A daughter of the late Joseph and Lucille Morris Roach, she was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Rockingham County.
Phyllis was employed at Rockingham Memorial Hospital for five years and Sunnyside Presbyterian Retirement Community for five years prior to relocating to Florida. She retired after 32 years from St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.
Phyllis treasured her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to visit her family; it was her gift from Heaven to tour around the countryside visiting her numerous family and friends. She enjoyed traveling with family and seeing places with people she loved.
Phyllis is survived by her four children, Wayne Clark and wife, Becki, of Shenandoah, Diane Schumacher, of Bridgewater, Darlene Harrison and husband, Dave, of Tampa, and Donna Helm and husband, Bill, of Luray; one brother, Joseph Roach, of Harrisonburg; nine grandchildren, C.W. Clark II, Bradley Clark, Joseph Schumacher, Timothy Schumacher, Jessica Blosser, Daniel Harrison, Darla Harrison, Miranda Helm, and Rachel Helm; nine great-grandchildren, Hannah and Bethany Clark, Lily Schumacher, Brooklyn, Abby, Maddie and Bryson Clark and Dean and Caleb Blosser; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Clark; second husband, John Hall; and sister, Alice Zetta Rankin.
Pastor Carter Dean will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 678572, Dallas, TX 75267-8572.
