Rae Frances Eynon Kirsch
Rae Frances Eynon Kirsch, 91, of Bridgewater, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at home. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Oct. 26, 1927, and was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Ann (Dansevitch) Eynon.
Rae retired from the bake shop at JMU. She was an avid reader and seamstress.
She was united in marriage on Aug. 7, 1948, to Edward Stewart Kirsch, who preceded her in death on Oct. 18, 2011.
She is survived by seven children, Lynn Shively and husband, Bob, of Englewood, Ohio, Cheryl Rieman and husband, Bob, of Bridgewater, Va., Brad Kirsch and wife, Suzi, of Lakebay, Wash., Neil Kirsch, of Roanoke, Va., Eric Kirsch and wife, Shelly, of Maryville, Tenn., Mitch Kirsch and wife, Stacey, of Harrisonburg, Va., and Doug Kirsch, of Roanoke, Va.; and two sisters, Lee Boyd and husband, Bill, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Keri Eynon, of Gloucester, Mass. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Eynon, and brother, Benjamin Eynon.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
