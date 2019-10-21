Raeburn Ingles Judy
Raeburn Ingles Judy, 87, of Dayton, Va., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Mr. Judy was born on April 5, 1932, in Zigler, W.Va. He was the son of the late Joseph W. Judy and Elizabeth Sponaugle Judy Ritchie.
Mr. Judy graduated from Dayton High School, attended Shenandoah College, and graduated from Bridgewater College. He was a member of Dayton Church of the Brethren and served in Germany in the Air Force during the 1950s. He worked at Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, National Bank and the Virginia Employment Commission, where he retired after 31 years of service.
He is survived by a sister, Ramona J. Crowe; a sister-in-law, Leona Judy; niece, Susan C. Threewitts and husband, Bob; their children, Kathryn Pusey, Chris Threewitts and Lee Threewitts; niece, Barbie Judy; and a nephew, Jim Judy and wife, Nancy. He is also survived by numerous cousins.
Mr. Judy was preceded in death by a sister, Madeline S. Freeman; a brother, J. Wreford Judy; and three brothers- in-law, Ralph W. Crowe, Welby Spencer and Edward Freeman.
A graveside service will be conducted at Dayton Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, with Pastor Joel Robinette officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 420 Neff Ave., Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801, Dayton Cemetery or a charity of your choice.
