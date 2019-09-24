Ralph Leland Shively, 97, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. Ralph was born in Mount Morris, Ill., on Nov. 22, 1921, a son of the late Emma (Whisler) and Levi Shively.
Ralph earned a PhD in mathematics at the University of Michigan in 1954. He worked as a professor of mathematics at Case Western Reserve University, Manchester College, and Swarthmore College, and professor and chairman of the Department of Mathematics at Lake Forest College. He was commissioner of Midwest Athletic Conference for 20 years. He was an active supporter of academic and athletic programs at Bridgewater College.
On Aug. 19, 1950, he was united in marriage to Catherine Mary (Miller) Shively, who preceded him in death on Nov. 19, 2013.
Ralph is survived by sons, Thomas Shively and wife, Julianne, of Austin, Texas, and Philip Shively and wife, Sharon, of Potomac, Md.; and three grandchildren, Christine, Michael and Robert.
He is also preceded in death by brothers, Willard, Forest, and John Shively.
A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Bridgewater Church of the Brethren with Chris Zepp officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bridgewater College, College Box 33, 402 E. College St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
