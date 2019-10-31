Ralph Manuel Gooden, 82, of McGaheysville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Rocky Bar, Va., and was the son of the late Albert John and Fannie Trainer Gooden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John, Lester and Raymond Gooden, and his sisters, Hilda Berry, Louise Dean, Hattie Harvey and Helen Lam.
Ralph was employed with Raymond Gooden Construction as a brick layer for many years before retiring and was employed with JMU and Massanutten after retirement. He was a member of the Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle, where he was a Deacon and loved to pray and go to church. He enjoyed gardening and took pride in his yard and mowing.
On Dec. 11, 1956, he married Sarah Knott Gooden, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Teresa Ann Gooden of Shenandoah; son, Ralph F. Gooden of McGaheysville and fiancé, Fonda Powers of Shenandoah; sisters, Alice Stoneburner of Elkton and Shirley Tumer and husband, Tommy, of McGaheysville; grandchildren, Crystal Butler and Tim of Appomattox, Derek Gordon of Shenandoah, Phillip Gooden of Elkton, and Christopher Gooden of Elkton; and great-grandchildren, Riley Butler and Jacob Butler.
Pastor Ron Spencer and Pastor Andrew Spencer will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Summit Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Augusta County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Lighthouse Tabernacle, 18132 Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
