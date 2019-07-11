Rama Geraldine Westfall
Rama Geraldine Westfall, 90, of Quicksburg, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Dutch Haven Assisted Living in Maurertown.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. Pastor Freddie Helsley will officiate.
Mrs. Westfall was born March 28, 1929, in Mathias, W.Va., daughter of the late Glessner Franklin See and Millie Mongold See.
She was a member of Garretts Chapel United Methodist Church in Mathias, W.Va., and married to the late Roscoe T. Westfall Sr.
She is survived by three children, Roscoe T. Westfall Jr., of Timberville, Paul E. Westfall and wife, Teresa, of Quicksburg, and Ramona Davis and husband, Jimmy, of New Market; eight grandchildren, Jeremy Westfall, Angela Westfall, David Westfall, Alex Westfall, Frankie Westfall, Nick French, Rusty Davis and wife, Beth, and Joe Davis; and two great-grandchildren, Laura and Nathan Davis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Garretts Chapel United Methodist Church, 130 Clearview Drive, Mathias, WV 26812 or Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg, Va.
