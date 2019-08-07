Raven Nicole Moyer Morgan
Raven Nicole Moyer Morgan, 30, of Broadway, Va., died Aug. 5, 2019. She was born March 4, 1989, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of Christine Michelle Moyer Hottinger and Willie Hottinger of Bergton and Jerry Joseph Lewis of Harrisonburg.
Raven graduated from B.H.S. in 2007. She was a public communications assistant for Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and also worked at Broadway Subway. She attended Woods Chapel in New Market. Raven loved everyone, and she donated her organs and tissue in honor of her loving “Ethel.” Raven would want everyone to think about being an organ donor.
On Oct. 14, 2017, she married Justin Kendell Morgan, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to her husband and parents, are one sister, Shana Bryant of Broadway; one brother, Jerry “Joey” Lewis Jr. and wife, Ashley, of Stanley; grandparents, Carol Lutz and husband, Boyd, of Mount Jackson, Wilbur Moyer of Harrisonburg, Johnny and Beverly Branner of Coles Point, Va.; nieces, Iveah and Haven Lewis; nephews, Remington and Brannson Bryant; father-in-law, William T. Morgan of Savannah, Ga., mother-in-law, Sherri Ann Morgan of McGaheysville; sister-in-law, Courtney Flannery and husband, Jordan Lee, of Pennsylvania; four uncles; six aunts; numerous great aunts, great uncles, cousins and friends, including her Rockingham Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and Subway families.
Her grandparents, Cletus Sr. and Betty Lewis and W.S. Grant and Ola May, preceded her in death.
The Revs. Glen Turner and Tim Miller will conduct a memorial service 2 p.m. Friday at Woods Chapel. Burial at Caplinger Cemetery will be private.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Woods Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at Farmers & Merchants Bank to the individual savings account for Remington Bryant or Brannson Bryant.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
