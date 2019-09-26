Ray Allen Hoover, 56, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Hurley Medical Center in Flint, Mich.; he was born March 20, 1963, in Harrisonburg, Va.
Ray loved his family, enjoyed food preparation, wrestling, and the Dallas Cowboys.
Ray is survived by his wife, Donita Hoover, of Flint, Mich., and mother, Mary Jo Bowman, of Shenandoah, Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Georgia Hoover and Elwood Sly; and brothers, Terry Hoover and Floyd Hoover.
Ray is survived by daughters, Angelica Cobos, Ashley Cobos, Christina Cobos, Joan Mason, all of Virginia, and June Kyger, of Michigan; sons, Beau Sly and Gregory Sly, of Elkton, Va., and Trenton Hoover, of Michigan. He is also survived by sister, Tammy Batterman, of Harrisonburg; and brothers, Issac Hoover, of Shenandoah, Robert Delk, of Hampton, Va., Thomas Delk, of Shenandoah, Dallas Sly, of Bridgewater, Va., Robert Sly, of Luray, Va., and Jonathan Sly, of Colorado.
Arrangements were made by Dodds Dumanois Funeral Home in Flint, Mich. All services were private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.