Ray Edward Cave
Ray Edward Cave, 79, of Elkton, passed away Sept. 20, 2019, in Waves, N.C., while on vacation with his family.
Mr. Cave was born Jan. 1, 1940, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Joseph David and Naomi Strawderman Cave. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles (Bill), Cletus and Roland.
He was an active member of the Mountain Valley United Methodist Church and served as a greeter and was a member of the Men’s Group. He was an avid Virginia Cavaliers fan, loved watching NASCAR and enjoyed watching the Redskins and Nationals. He worked for Cerro’s Metals in Weyers Cave for 28 years before retiring.
On March 3, 1962, he married Janet Mae (Morris) Cave, who survives. Also surviving are a son, Carroll Ray Cave, of Elkton; a daughter, Jennifer Patterson and husband, Brian, of Port Republic; brothers, Roy Cave, Joseph Cave and wife, Anita, Donald Cave, Roger Cave, John Cave and wife, Pam, and Robert Cave and wife, Natalie; sisters, Catherine Hasler, Barbara Cave and special friend, Tana Showalter; three grandchildren, Samantha Patterson, Jacob Patterson and Brandon Caricofe and wife, Devon; as well as two great-grandchildren, Addison Caricofe and Braylon Caricofe.
The Rev. Eduardo Carrillo and the Rev. Mary Lock will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Mountain Valley United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Friends may also call at the Cave home at anytime.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mountain Valley UMC, 11583 Mountain Valley Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
