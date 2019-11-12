Raymond F. Donovan
Raymond Franklin Donovan, 88, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Mr. Donovan was born April 7, 1931, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late David and Blanche (Lam) Donovan.
He served as a Corporal in the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He retired from A&P Grocery, where he worked as a night manager. He was a wonderful cook and loved to hunt. He was a member of the Harrisonburg Moose Lodge.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis Donovan of Harrisonburg; a sister, Ethel May Conley of Fulks Run; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Donovan was preceded in death by one brother and 13 half brothers and sisters.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a funeral service Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Linville Cemetery with military rites by the Dayton American Legion Post 27.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 6 until 7 p.m. Friends may begin calling at the funeral home Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peake Mennonite Church, General Fund, 8613 War Branch Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
