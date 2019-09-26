Richard Donald “Donnie” Callison II, 74, a resident of Dayton, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He was born April 27, 1945, in Staunton and was the son of the late Richard Donald “Don” and Leola Byrd Callison.
Donnie lived all his life in the Dayton area. He was a participant in the Special Olympics and received many medals and ribbons. He was one of the first eight clients of Friendship Industries and retired from Friendship Industries after 50 years of service.
Donnie was an honorary member of the board of the Dayton Cemetery Committee and was a lifelong member of the Dayton United Methodist Church. He enjoyed drawing and making other art projects. He was a volunteer at the SPCA and for Meals on Wheels.
He is survived by a sister, Beverly Callison-Smith and husband, Steve, of Cross Keys, and two nephews, Arron and Chad Moore; family matriarch, Jean Campbell-Callison, of Monterey; Christy and Heath Jackson and family, of Forest City, N.C.; Sam Harris, Steve Harris family and Debby Callison, all of the Stuarts Draft community; and special and dear friends, Mary Ann Sharps-Griggs, Cliff Slybaugh and Rebecca Click.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents and a brother, Jack Byrd Callison; cousins, Tom Callison and H.L. Callison; and Jeff Harris and Jerry Harris.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Dayton Cemetery with Pastor Dave Gullman and the Rev. Jenny Day officiating.
Donnie will be remembered and has always been an inspiration to family and friends, to be tolerant, understanding and accepting of the imperfections in all of us. Donnie was a friend to all.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dayton United Methodist Church, CJ Designs for special needs, Friendship Industries, Special Olympics or Pleasant View Home in his memory.
Donnie had wonderful assistants for many years at Pleasant View Inc. and recently C.J. Designs for Special Needs.
The family would like to thank Dr. Oats, Dr. DeJelenne, Dr. Overby, Dr. T, and Dr. Weldearagay for the care given to Donnie.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
