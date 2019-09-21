Richard ‘Dick’ Lee Mason
Richard “Dick” Lee Mason, 79, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
He was born on Sept. 1, 1940, in Glenmoore, Pennsylvania, and was the son of the late Joseph F. and Frances Patton Mason.
Dick graduated from Downingtown High School in Downingtown, Pennsylvania and was employed with Kellogg’s and later worked as a real estate agent.
He had lived in the Harrisonburg area since 1972 and was a member of many clubs, including Harrisonburg Lion’s Club, Harrisonburg B.P.O.E. #450, JMU Duke Club and was an active supporter of JMU Athletics.
Dick is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Patricia “Pat” Mason; and his daughters, Michelle Mason-Smith and husband, Gentry Smith, of Chandler, Arizona, and Karen Reider-Stankard and husband, Jeffrey Stankard, of Narvon, Pennsylvania; three grandsons, Rick Reider, Robert Reider and Michael Reider, and two great-grandsons, Nathan Reider and Jaxyn Reider.
A brother, Joseph Mason, preceded him in death.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg B.P.O.E. #450, 482 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Harrisonburg Lion’s Club, 1463 Brookhaven Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
