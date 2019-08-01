Robert Andre Coffelt
Robert Andre Coffelt, 74, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 24, 1944, in Cookeville, Tenn., and was a son of the late Buster and Edna Coffelt and two brothers, James and Billy.
Robert grew up in Plant City, Fla., where he later enlisted in the Army Reserve. He was a Scottish Rite Mason for over 50 years and was also involved with the Shriners. Robert worked for FMC for 23 years as a sales manager in Riverside, Calif., and later owned and operated Agri-Tech in Woodstock, Va., until his retirement in 1995.
On July 16, 1965, he married Lynda Kay Kirkland, who survives. He is also survived by his two sons, Jason Coffelt (Jennifer) and Matthew Coffelt (Jenna); one daughter, Dana Coffelt; a brother, Joseph Coffelt (Gloria); a sister, Margaret Dee; grandchildren, Brooke, Emily, Joshua, Matthew and Nathan; great-granddaughter, Audriana; and many extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg with Pastor Michael Warwick officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens with Masonic Rites.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriners Hospital https://lovetotherescue.org/.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.