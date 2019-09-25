Robert D. Griffith
Robert Dennis Griffith, 66, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Mr. Griffith was born April 12, 1953, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Herman David and Lucy Agnes Shoemaker Griffith.
He worked for Aaron J. Conner Construction for over 40 years. He was an avid deer and turkey hunter who loved to spend time in the mountains.
Surviving are his children, Robert Austin Griffith and wife, Lucinda, of Mathias, Andy Lee Griffith and wife, Amanda Lee, Ashton Griffith Hall and husband, Colton, all of Singers Glen; a sister, Catherine Dove; and grandchildren, Jeremy Dylan Griffith, Aaron Lee Griffith, Lilly Ann Griffith, MaKenna Heather Hall and Aubrey Braden Griffith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Griffith was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Faith Griffith, and a sister, Martha Sonifrank.
Pastor Frank Tusing will conduct a funeral service Thursday at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Singers Glen Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 75, Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
