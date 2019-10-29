Robert F. Driver
CHURCHVILLE — Robert Franklin “Bob” Driver, 75, of Churchville, died Saturday (Oct. 26, 2019) in Philipsburg, Mont., as the result of a vehicle accident. He was the son of the late Cletus Henry and Aleta (Baylor) Driver.
He is survived by his wife, Hattie Mae (Bosserman) Driver.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in Union Church Cemetery, Churchville.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Bear Funeral Home and other times at the residence.
Condolences may be expressed to the family Online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
