Robert L. Schell ‘Shakey’
Robert L. Schell, “Shakey”, 65, of Woodstock, passed away Aug. 26, 2019, at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Bob was a truck driver for many years. Most notably he drove for IDM Trucking in Weyers Cave and Cecil Holler in Edinburg. During his driving years, Bob helped with Brighter Days Truck Stop Ministry. After several health issues, Bob was placed under Sentara Hospice care in November of 2018.
A Celebration of Life service for Bob will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. The service will be at Brighter Days Bible Church, located at 123 Medical Drive, Mount Jackson, Va., with Larry Rinard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brighter Days Bible Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.