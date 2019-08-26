Robert L. Strickler Jr.
Robert Lee Strickler Jr., 92, of New Market, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 23, 2019, at TimberView Crossing Assisted Living in Timberville. Bobby was born Oct. 4, 1926, in Rockingham County, and was a son of the late Robert Lee and Fern Good Strickler.
He served in the Army during World War II and was a retired carpenter. He was a charter and lifetime member of the Hassler-Sutphin American Legion Post No. 166, a lifetime member of the Edinburg VFW Post 2447, charter member of the New Market Shockers Baseball team and in 2012 he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Rockingham County Baseball League Hall of Fame. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman.
Bobby was a member of the Manor Memorial United Methodist Church in New Market and the Methodist Men.
On Feb. 4, 1950, he married Nancy Burner, who died June 10, 2003.
Surviving are two daughters, Bonnie Sue Comer and husband, Bill, and Patricia Driver and her husband, Rodger (Skip); a brother, Jody Strickler; two grandchildren, who were raised in the Strickler home, Lisa Hart and husband, Mike, and Scott Jones and wife, Charity; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler, Myleigh and Makynlee Jones and Geneva Hart.
The service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday from the Manor Memorial United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, New Market. The Rev. Ernest Halterman will officiate. Military rites at the cemetery will be conducted by members of the Dayton American Legion Post.
The family will receive friends 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Theis Funeral Chapel in New Market.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to TimberView Crossing Assisted Living Patient Fund or to Calvary Baptist Church.
