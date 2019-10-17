Robert Lee ‘Bob’ Gay
Robert Lee “Bob” Gay, 67, of Timberville, Va., passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born Nov. 12, 1951, in Harrisonburg to Jean Dilley Gay of Timberville and the late Dale Hunter Gay.
Bob was a dairy and poultry farmer. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Broadway. He played football for Broadway High School and was a BHS sports and Redskins fan. He enjoyed hunting and was a devoted family man.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, is his wife, the former Sandy Emswiler.
Also surviving are two daughters, Heather Wilt and husband, Keith, of Bergton and Dawn Hensley and husband, Chad, of Broadway; one son, D.W. Gay and wife, Brittany, of Timberville; five grandchildren, Austin Wilt, Bransen Hensley, Jacie Hensley, Ava Gay and Layla Gay; one sister, Pat Hilliard and husband, Harry, of Broadway; mother-in-law, Doris Emswiler of Timberville; and brother-in-law, Butch Emswiler of Broadway.
The Revs. Ed Pruitt and Roger Dove will conduct a funeral service 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Trissels Mennonite Church Cemetery in Broadway. The casket will be closed at the church.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
