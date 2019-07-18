Robert Lee Branner
Robert Lee Branner, 83, of Harrisonburg, died July 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born June 12, 1936, in Shenandoah County and was the son of the late Don Weldon and Ruby Jones Branner.
He worked for 28 years as a service man for Rocco Poultry before retiring. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the St. Luke’s U.C.C (County Line).
On April 9, 1977, he married the former Anna Lee Kibler, who preceded him in death on Jan. 26, 2019.
Surviving are a sister, Carol Ann Manese and husband, Johnny, of New Market; niece, Tara Park and husband, Andrew, of Ashburn, Va.; stepchildren, Russell Horn and wife, Kay, Janet Armentrout and husband, Warren, and Charlotte Hoover and husband, Danny, all of Harrisonburg; stepgrandchildren, Mike Clatterbuck, Anna Marie Farren, and Bryan Armentrout; five stepgreat-grandchildren; a great-niece; and a great-nephew.
Marilyn Heishman will conduct a service 3 p.m. Friday at the St. Luke’s U.C.C. (County Line) near Timberville.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the St. Luke’s U.C.C., P.O. Box 1126, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
