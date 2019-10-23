Robert Lee Davis
Robert Lee Davis, 69, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born Sept. 2, 1950, in Glen Burnie, Md., and was the son of the late Floyd Lee Davis and Redith Virginia Knight.
Robert received a Bachelor’s Degree in business from the University of Baltimore and was a dispatcher for the Harrisonburg Police Department for many years before retiring in 2005. He was a security officer at Massanutten Resort and attended Mercy Seat Church. He enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and was an amateur photographer. He loved his cat, Max, researching genealogy and visiting Skyline Drive.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Carolyn Rothwell of Harrisonburg; stepdaughter, Denise Fray of Waynesboro; uncle, Elmer Knight and wife, Ann, of Edgewood, Md.; aunt, Louise Morris of Penn Laird; and numerous cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Wayne Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.