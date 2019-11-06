Robert Leslie Scott, 80, of Waynesboro, died Nov. 4, 2019, at Bridgewater Retirement Community of complications from a stroke. He was born in Bristow, Okla., on Sept. 18, 1939, and was the son of William Kennedy and Violet Lucille Scott.
On Dec. 23, 1961, he married Sarah Cathryn Stenten and they enjoyed a wonderful 51 years together. She preceded him in death in December 2012.
Bob spent his life in higher education. He received his Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctor of Education degrees from the University of Nebraska. He worked to support student success as Vice President of Student Affairs at James Madison University for over 20 years. He also worked in student affairs at University of Nebraska, University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh, and Mansfield University. After his retirement from JMU in 2002, he enjoyed traveling, hiking, reading and spending time with those he loved.
He is survived by his partner, Abbie Edwards of Waynesboro; a daughter, Carrie Budd and her husband, Ted Budd, of Harrisonburg; a son, Matt Scott and his wife, Maribel Scott, of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Katie Budd and fiancée, Chris Hall, Scott Budd, Jack Budd and Allison Budd and one great-grandchild, Dresden Hall; and a brother, George Scott of Clinton, Okla.
A memorial service will be held at Lantz Chapel at Bridgewater Retirement Community on Nov. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ALS Association - DC/MD/VA Chapter, 30 W Gude Drive, Suite 150, Rockville, MD 20850 or JMU Foundation, Madison Forever Scholarship, 220 University Blvd., MSC 3603, Harrisonburg, VA 22807.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
