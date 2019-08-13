Robert T. Tate
Robert Temple “Bobby” Tate died peacefully at his home on Aug. 5, 2019. Born on Feb. 8, 1940, in Charlottesville to the late Cassel A. Tate and Frances Owens Hensley.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Caroline Tate Campbell.
He survived by a wife, Janet Kemp Tate. Also survived by two sons, Robbie (Cindy) and Brandon (Susie); four grandchildren, Wesley (Destiny) Tate, Megan Tate Price, McKala and Kenedy Tate; three great-grandchildren, Sawyer Price, Pearl and Delilah Tate; a brother, Frankie (Becky) of Mount Sidney; four nieces; and an extended family and friends.
The body was cremated and burial will be private.
A Celebration of his Life will be held Aug. 16, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Luray Caverns Club Golf House.
Memorial contributions can be made to Page Paws, 272 Balkamore Hill Road, Stanley, VA 22851 or Page County SPCA, 1261 Goodrich Road, Stanley, VA 22851.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseykygerfuneralhome.com.
