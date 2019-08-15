Robert W. Wine Sr.
Mr. Robert “Bobby” William Wine Sr., 80, of Shenandoah, and formerly of Timberville, a son of the late Guy and Virginia Blosser Wine, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 12, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born May 23, 1939.
Bobby was married to Ellen Wine on Aug. 11, 1964. Bobby was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed beach trips and spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen Wine, of Shenandoah; children, Robert and Marsha Wine, of Timberville, Tommy and Carrie Wine, of Timberville, and Tim and Tracey Barb, of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Joey and Lee-Ellen Dove, Robbie and Haley Wine, Cody Wine, Nichole and Jeremy See, Austin and Brooklyn Gum, Dylan and Kaitlyn Kibler, Ryan Barb, Chance Wine, Josie Wine, Alicia Stottlemyer, and Monica Stottlemyer; great-grandchildren, Jayson Wine, Rowan Dove, Trinitee, Skilyr and Tristyn See. Bobby’s siblings are Johnny and Katherine Thomas, Gary and Kay Wine, Guy and Darlene Wine and Charles and Linda Shifflett, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A time of gathering will be held Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, from 5 to 6 p.m. and celebration of life ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 15266 New Market Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
