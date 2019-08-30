Robert William Hurley
Robert William Hurley, 84, of McGaheysville, went to be with his Lord, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. He was born on Feb. 20, 1935, in Long Branch, New Jersey and was the only child of the late Elmer Francis and Esther (Giordano) Hurley.
Those who have gone before Bob include his parents, son, Thomas Robert Hurley, and wife of 45 years, Barbara Jean (Thomas) Hurley.
Bob was raised in a loving home and had a happy childhood in Oakhurst, N.J. He attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pa. and received his bachelor’s degree in history. He was President of the Sigma Chi Fraternity, lettered in track, was in R.O.T.C., and met his first wife, Barbara, while at Dickinson. He graduated in 1957 and then went on to serve as an Officer in the U.S. Army at Fort Sill, Okla. While he served in the New Jersey Army National Guard for eight years, he also received his master’s degree from Monmouth University. He then went on to become a teacher at Henry Hudson Regional High School in Highlands, N.J. where he retired after 25 years.
Bob was a man of service over his lifetime. He was a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years, a leader in his church, and his community. For his many years of service with the Monmouth Council Boy Scouts in troop 71, he received the Silver Beaver Award. He loved leading his scouts on camping, canoeing, skiing, and hiking trips. He was an active member at the First United Methodist Church in Oakhurst, N.J. until he moved to his mountain dream home at Massanutten in 2000. Then he became an active member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton, Va. Over the years he served in many capacities on church committees, as a youth group leader, a lay leader, and sang in the choir. He was a very active and dedicated leader in his community, church and school. He will truly be missed by many dear friends that always remained a large part of his life.
Bob is dearly loved by and survived by, his wife, Ann Hurley, son, David Hurley and wife, Laurie Hurley, grandchildren, Ryan and Kellie Hurley, sister-in-law, Beverly Froman and husband, Paul Froman and their family, sister-in-law, Sarah Gerding and partner, John DeVore, brother-in-law, Bruce Thomas, cousins, Richard, Bob and Jack Flaherty and their families.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Elk Run Cemetery, Elkton, Virginia.
A Celebration of Life will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Elkton Evangelical United Methodist Church, Elkton, Virginia with Pastor Kyle Bomar and Pastor David Vaughan officiating. A luncheon to honor Bob will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s name to Oakhurst First United Methodist Church, 103 Monmouth Rd. Oakhurst N.J., 07755; or Monmouth Council of the Boy Scouts, 705 Ginesi Dr. Morganville, N.J., 07751; or The Virginia Wildlife Center, 1800 S. Delphine Ave. Waynesboro, Va. 22980.
Condolences may be shared and funeral information can be found at www.kygers.com.
