Robin Deacon Kramer
Robin Deacon Kramer passed from this world at home on Aug. 23, 2019, at the age of 61. She was born in Lexington, Va., March 22, 1958. Her mother and father, Chester and Ruby Deacon, precede her in death, as do her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Pat Kramer.
She graduated from Radford University and was a teacher’s aide for challenged young people at Rockbridge County High School at the time of her passing.
She was married to William Lee “Bill” Kramer on Aug. 28, 1982, at Mount Horeb United Methodist Church in Rockbridge County.
She is survived by Bill and beloved son, William Chester Lucas “Luke” Kramer and his wife, beloved Emily Boland Kramer, and beloved son, Jacob “Jake” Dylan Deacon Kramer. She is also survived by a large, loving extended family and by a legion of beloved friends.
She was a member of Mount Horeb United Methodist Church and attended Fairfield United Methodist Church in later years. She loved reading, music, nature and hiking, but most of all, her family and friends. Everyone who knew Robin felt the kindness, compassion and love that she exuded. One’s religious affiliation, race, social or economic status meant nothing to her. She loved people for who they are, not what they had.
A celebration of life for Robin will be 11 a.m. at Harrison Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, with the Rev. Valerie Ritter officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home. At Robin’s request, the ceremony will be causal and at her request, she will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to any of the following organizations: University of Virginia Emily Couric Cancer Center (giving.uvahealth.com); Autism Speaks (autismspeaks.org); and the Rockbridge Area Hospice (rockbridgeareahospice.org).
Arrangements are by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.
