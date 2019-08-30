Rodger Lee Presgraves Sr.
Rodger Lee Presgraves Sr., 69, of Bentonville, Va., and formerly of Rockingham County, Va., passed from this life on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Per his wishes, he died at home.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Va.
Rodger was born Feb. 28, 1950, in Luray, Va., son of the late Robert E.L. Presgraves Sr. of Luray, Va., and the late Evelyn June Stanley Presgraves of Harrisonburg, Va.
Rodger faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps. from 1967 to 1969. He served during Vietnam as an artillery forward observer. He was awarded the Bronze Star and the National Defense Service Medal. Rodger was honorably discharged in 1969 with the rank Sergeant E-5. “Semper Fi”, brother.
Surviving are his children, Rodger L. Presgraves Jr., of Bentonville, Bruce W. Presgraves, of Bentonville, Va., Kandise J. Presgraves, of Front Royal, Va., Kodey J. Presgraves, of Martinsburg, W.Va., Kanesia J. Presgraves, of Front Royal, Va.; siblings, Richard S. Presgraves and wife, Estella, of Amissville, Va., June E. Presgraves Wells, of Harrisonburg, Va., Russell D. Presgraves, of Bentonville, Va., and Judy M. Presgraves Layman, of Elkton, Va.; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Robert E.L. Presgraves Jr., and sisters, Margaret D. Presgraves and Roberta Presgraves.
