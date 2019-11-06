Ronald Edward Engelmeyer, 80, of Bridgewater, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Bridgewater Home. He was born in Baltimore, Md., on July 21, 1939, and was the son of the late John and Agnes (Stallings) Engelmeyer.
Ron retired from the Washington D.C. Fire Department and had served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid nature lover and enjoyed hiking and biking with his dogs, fishing, boating and woodcarving.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years of marriage, Bonnie Engelmeyer; his son, Michael Robinson; daughter, Christina Downey; and half brothers, Lee Wood, Gordon Wood and Mike Wood. Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his brother, John Engelmeyer Jr.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
