Ronald Leon Adkins, 73, of Bridgewater, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center.
Born in McGaheysville on Aug. 10, 1946, he was the son of the late Melvin and Almeda Miller Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Rae Adkins; granddaughter, Justice Smith; and sisters, Beverly Shoemaker and Alice Adkins.
Mr. Adkins was a retired machinist for Shickel. He was an avid NASCAR and Redskins fan who loved working on and rebuilding old cars. He was proud to have one of the cars he helped rebuild featured in Hot Rod Magazine. He also loved to build model cars and airplanes and will long be remembered by his family for his sense of humor and his dislike of commercials.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristen Noel Flanary of Raleigh, N.C.; stepdaughters, Drema Smith of Bridgewater and Sonja Chaplin of Dayton; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Nadeau of McGaheysville and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
