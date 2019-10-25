Ronald M. Ritchie
Ronald M. Ritchie of Broadway, Va., peacefully passed and went to be with his Lord and Savior on Oct. 23, 2019, at the age of 74.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend to many, he is survived by his wife of 50 years, the former Stella Dove; five children, Sandra Gates, Judy Oxley, Tina Ritchie-Thompson, Steven Ritchie and Ronnie Ritchie; 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Born on April 8, 1945, as one of nine children to the late Williard and Norma Ritchie, he has seven surviving siblings, sisters, Donna Ritchie-Lam and Doris Ritchie-Buchanan; brothers, David Ritchie, Doug Ritchie, Danny Ritchie, Dale Ritchie, and Doyle Ritchie. He was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Ritchie-Pena.
He retired from RS Monger and Sons in 2009 and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Timberville.
Pastors Guy Ferrell and Ernest Halterman will conduct a funeral service noon Saturday at Calvary Baptist Church followed by burial at Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery near Timberville. Friends may call at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway anytime.
Flowers may be sent to Grandle Funeral Home or memorial contributions made to Calvary Baptist Church, 15266 New Market Road, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
