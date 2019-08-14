Ronald ‘Wildman’ Wayne Williams Sr.
Ronald “Wildman” Wayne Williams Sr., 67, of McGaheysville, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Mr. Williams was born Feb. 18, 1952, and was a son of the late Harold and Betty Williams.
Ronnie worked construction and was in the masonry business as an electrician for all of his life and retired from Virginia Growers in Hinton. He was known to the community as “Wildman.” He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was liked by all that met him. He had a huge soft spot for his four-legged companion “Diesel.” He will be forever missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Miller Williams; a son, Ronald Williams Jr. and partner, Eric; a daughter, Jennifer Shifflett Williams and partner, Roger; and three grandchildren, Cameron, McKenzie and Brooklyn Shifflett, who were the light of his life. Also surviving are his two brothers, Roger and Farrell Williams, of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Karen Kyger, of Florida, and Cheryl Williams, of Harrisonburg, and a half sister, Betty Mae Harris, of McGaheysville.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
