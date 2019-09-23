Rondol ‘Ronnie’ Gordon May
Rondol “Ronnie” Gordon May, 63, of Shenandoah, passed away Sept. 17, 2019, at his home. Mr. May was born March 4, 1956, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Albert Lealon and Doris Jean (Gordon) May.
Ronnie attended Page County High School and was employed at Car Quest in Harrisonburg for many years. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, at our cabin, hunting and woodworking. He liked fishing, traveling and watching NASCAR with great friends.
He is survived by his wife, Mala Jo (Neff) May; sisters, Crystal Gooden and husband, Doug, of Elkton and Lydia May of Shenandoah; aunts, Bette Long of Luray and Nancy and Dwight Good of Penn Laird; uncle, Billy Gordon of Shenandoah; cousins, J.W. Gordon of Shenandoah, Zach Long of Luray, Nathan Good of Penn Laird and Larry Baugher of Elkton; nieces, Michelle Heatwole of Dayton and Sarah Vodie of Raleigh, N.C.; nephew, Chris May; sisters-in-law, Pam and Mervin Heatwole of Dayton and Jill and Chuck May of Bridgewater and the most amazing friends.
Family and friends will celebrate his life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the river property of Alex and Alice Pence , 900 Shenandoah River Road, Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
