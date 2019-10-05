Rose Zelia Dofflemyer
Rose Zelia Dofflemyer, 81, of Arlington, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Sunrise of Falls Church in Falls Church. She was born Jan. 24, 1938, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Zettie and Sarah Shifflett.
Rose was a homemaker and took care of her family for 18 years. She was employed at Fairfax Hospital for 13 years in the accounts payable department and Montgomery Ward Catalog for six years. In 1995, she retired and moved to the Shenandoah Valley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Lester Shifflett and Nathan Shifflett; sister, Madeline Blose; and a granddaughter, Kelsie Rose Dofflemyer.
On Feb. 28, 1956, she married James Randolph “Duff” Dofflemyer, who passed away on May 24, 2016.
She is survived by her son, Wayne Dofflemyer and wife, Amy; daughters, Teresa Smiroldo and husband, Chuck, and Lisa Burton and husband, Whitney; brothers, Dewey Shifflett and Eddie Shifflett; sister, Betty Shifflett; grandchildren, Joshua Smiroldo, Charlie Smiroldo, Ashlie Hegna, Derek Burton and Kyle Burton; great-grandchildren, Chloe Smiroldo, Charlie Smiroldo III, Reagan Hegna, Taylor Hegna and Austin Hegna; and a step-grandson, Riley Wavada.
Pastor Gerald Meeks will conduct the funeral service, which will be held at noon on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Monday prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
