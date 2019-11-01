Roy Eugene “Plukie” Ritchie, 79, of Fulks Run, died Oct. 30, 2019, at Accordius at Harrisonburg. He was born Jan. 14, 1940, in Fulks Run and was a son of the late Charlie and Winnie Miller Ritchie.
He worked at WLR Foods and was a member of the Mennonite Church.
On Nov. 17, 1961, he married the former Carol Sandra May, who survives.
Also surviving are three daughters, Judy Wilt of Fulks Run, Brenda Morris of Penn Laird and Sharon Fries of Harrisonburg: a son, Roy Ritchie Jr. of Fulks Run; three grandchildren; and a brother, Ray Ritchie Sr. of Broadway.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Frederick and Galen Ritchie, and Lena and Slim Southerly, whom he was raised by.
The Rev. Donald Bare will conduct a graveside service Monday at 11 a.m. at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Fulks Run.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Roy’s body will be ready for viewing after 9 a.m. Sunday.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
