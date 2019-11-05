Roy H. Kreider
Roy Herr Kreider, 94, of Broadway, passed away Oct. 29, 2019. He was born Dec. 19, 1924, in Lancaster, Pa., the son of the late Irvin K. and Fannie Herr Kreider. He was a graduate of EMC, EMS, and Goshen Biblical Seminary.
On Aug. 17, 1951, he married the late Florence Cressman. In July 1953, in the wake of the humanitarian crisis of WWII and the holocaust that sent thousands of traumatized Jews to Palestine seeking refuge, and the search by Mennonite Boards across North America for personnel to respond, Roy and Florence, feeling a deep resonance to help and seek interreligious healing and peace, were commissioned to Israel, where they lived with their family for 32 years.
Roy’s service in Israel began with studies in Hebrew, Biblical archeology, historical geography, Jewish history, and Rabbinical and Mishnaic studies at Hebrew University and Bar Ilan Orthodox University. Over the years, he served as manager of two Christian bookstores, coordinated Bible Lands Seminars, served as co-pastor at Immanuel House Congregation in Jaffa, and was a member of three interfaith dialogue groups. He served as General Manager of Nes Amim International Agricultural Settlement, Secretary Treasurer of the Board of Sharon Tours International, and as a member of the Executive Committee of the United Christian Council in Israel. He authored and co-edited several books including Sojourners in the Sacred Land and its companion Pilgrim Map of the Holy Land, and his Israel memoir Land of Revelation.
In 1985 they returned to the Shenandoah Valley where he served Cornerstone Churches as counselor and instructor in the Cornerstone Bible Institute and as consultant to the Mennonite Middle East Reference Group which resources eight countries in the Mediterranean region.
Surviving are his children: David and wife, Mary Ann, of Harrisonburg; Jonathan and wife, Fran, of Lima N.Y.; and Rosemary and husband, James Hess, of Broadway. He has 11 grandchildren: Tara Kreider and husband, Danny Yoder; Luke Beck-Kreider and wife, Janie; Aleina Kreider and husband, Ben Roth; Michael Kreider; Daniel Kreider; Joel Kreider and wife, Kelly; Gabriel Kreider-Letterman and wife, Hannah; Joshua Kreider; Benjamin Hess and wife, Christina; Miriam Hess Crider and husband, Basil; and Alisha Hess Wright and husband, Andrew. He also has 12 great-grandchildren. Surviving is his sister, Janet Kreider of Lititz, Pa. His elder sister, Elizabeth Kreider, preceded him in death.
Roy is remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, and by all who knew him for his wise, winsome, gracious, and caring spirit. He enjoyed meeting people across cultures, faiths, and worldviews and engaged all with warmth, appreciation, and respect.
A memorial service is planned for 5 p.m. Nov. 9, 2019, at Lindale Mennonite Church in Linville, Va.
