Roy Wayne Mallow
Roy Wayne Mallow, 84, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville.
Roy was born in Deer Run, W.Va., on Oct. 7, 1934, a son of the late Nellie Florence (Simmons) and Arthur Ray Mallow.
He retired from Dunham-Bush, in Harrisonburg, where he worked as a welder, and had served in the U.S. Army. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.
On June 30, 1967, he was united in marriage to Sarah (Bowman) Mallow, who preceded him in death on Feb. 22, 1998.
Roy is survived by a daughter, April Manning and husband, Brian, of Bridgewater; a son, Allen Mallow, of Franklin; step-children, Tammy Kitta and husband, Mike, of McGaheysville, Diana Miller and husband, Don, of Timberville, and Richard Sullivan and wife, Jackie, of McGaheysville; brother, Raymond Mallow, of Keyser, W.Va.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg, with Rev. Jonathan Lamb officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pendleton County Emergency Rescue, P.O. Box 727, Franklin, WV 26807.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.