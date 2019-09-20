Ruby Angeline Gallalee
Ruby Angeline Gallalee, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at her home.
Ruby was born Jan. 31, 1931, in Free Union, and was the daughter of the late Willie W. and Virginia Ann Wood Burruss.
She worked as a salesperson at Belk and retired after many years. She was a member of Grace Memorial Episcopal Church at Lynwood and enjoyed flowers and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward R. Gallalee Jr.; granddaughter, Angela Lamb; great-grandchild, Dillon Williams; and eight siblings.
She is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Sullivan and husband, Michael, of Shenandoah; a son, Edward R. Gallalee III and wife, Nancy, of Dayton; two brothers, Randolph Burruss and Joseph Burruss; three sisters, Jean Hoover, Joyce Walton and Nancy Snow; five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg, with Larry Sullivan officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens
Memorial gifts may be made to Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.
