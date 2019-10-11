Ruby Mae Dudley Ramsey
Ruby Mae Dudley Ramsey, 92, of Buena Vista, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. She was born Jan. 6, 1927, in Buena Vista, the daughter of the late Lewis E. and Beatrice R. Dudley.
Ruby was married to James D. Ramsey, who preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 1997. She was also preceded in death by daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Jervis; son-in-law, John Jervis; three grandsons, Jon-Jon, Jerry and Joe Jervis; and four brothers, Harry Ballard, Leslie Ballard, Weldon Dudley and Louie Dudley.
Ruby was a longtime member of the First Brethren Church of Buena Vista, Va.
She is survived by one son, James D. Ramsey Jr. (Bernice); two daughters, Donna J. Smith (Roy) and Lesly R. Firkin (Tim); grandson, Jeffrey Jervis; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Shelvia, Helen, Marsha, and the staff at Shenandoah Valley Health and Rehab for all your love and support.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Mike Hamilton officiating. Interment will follow at Green Hill Cemetery.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Buena Vista Rescue Squad, Buena Vista Fire Department or Rockbridge Area Hospice.
Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
