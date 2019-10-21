Russel F. Miller
Russel F. Miller, 84, of Timberville, died Oct. 20, 2019, at his residence. He was born March 21, 1935, in Mount Jackson, and was a son of the late Russel F. and Vergie Viola Fulk Miller Sr.
He was married to Faye E. Miller, who survives.
Also surviving are children, Buddie Miller, Sharon Miller, JoAnn May, and Neil Miller and wife, Lori; sisters, Roberta Whetzel, Mary Kisamore, Alice Hottinger, Jane Hooke; a sister-in-law, Ruby Miller; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. There will not be any services at the funeral home and burial will be private.
