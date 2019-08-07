Ruth Catherine Baugher Life
Ruth Catherine Baugher Life, 92, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her home. She was born May 10, 1927, on the Baugher Family Farm near Elkton and was the daughter of the late Claude C. and Pearl Harner Baugher.
Ruth was a dedicated lifetime member of Bethel United Church of Christ and was active in many church functions up until her illness. She was the Women’s Fellowship treasurer at Bethel for many years. She was a graduate of Elkton High School and was a homemaker. Her home on the River Road was the gathering place for the Baugher and Life families on Christmas Eve and other family events for many years, memories that will be cherished by those who loved her. She was a devoted wife, an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and friend.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, C.O. Baugher and wife, Suzy, Roy C. Baugher, C.B. “Sonny” Baugher and wife, Kack, and Charles Ward Baugher, Ralph Baugher, Dennis Baugher; and an infant son; a sister, Blanche Miller and husband, Jennings; daughter-in-law, Jean Meadows Life and son-in-law, Phil Garrett.
On Aug. 31, 1946, she married Granville E. Life, who survives.
She is also survived by her sons, Ralph E. Life and Dennis D. Life; daughters, Mary Catherine Garrett and Jane M. Smith; six grandchildren, Sarah Metzger and husband, Patrick, Amanda Pavlik and husband, Nick, Molly Crenshaw and husband, Brandon, Libbie Harrison and husband, Nate, Cole Smith and wife, Katie, and Haley Life; 10 great-grandchildren, Lauren and Kendall Metzger, Riley and Jacob Pavlik, Rowyn and Kellen Crenshaw, Sydney and Evie Harrison and Leighton and Merrick Smith and a sister-in-law, Lucille Baugher, of Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Friends may also call at the Life home at any time.
Pastor Dan Bassett will conduct a funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Bethel United Church of Christ near Elkton. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts may be made to Meals at Heart, in care of E.A.U.S., 149 W. Spotswood Trail, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
