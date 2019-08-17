Ruth Ellen Morris
Ruth Ellen Morris, 88, of Harrisonburg, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, following a brief illness. A daughter of the late Herbert and Annie Pence Brooks, she was born July 21, 1931, in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Morris signified the heart of matriarchal traditions. She raised a large family, cared for others, provided a welcoming home and especially favored her grandchildren. She balanced her responsibilities as a homemaker while working full-time at Kawneer, from where she retired. Ruth loved tending to her flower gardens and attending weekly BINGO events.
She is survived by her three daughters, Margaret Boyers, Jane Mauzy and Barbara Harper and husband, Greg; four sons, David Morris, Herbert “Bud” Morris, Grover “Junior” Morris and Roger Morris; raised like a son, Michael Harris; brother, Joe Brooks and wife, Joan; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover Cleveland Morris; son, Mark Morris; eight siblings and grandson, Chad Brown.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.