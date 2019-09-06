Ruth Sponaugle Bowers (May 26, 1926 – Sept. 4, 2019)
Ruth Sponaugle Bowers, of Sugar Grove, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Va.
She was born on May 26, 1926, at Blue Grass, Va., and was the daughter of the late Marvin Sponaugle and Argyle Sponaugle.
Mrs. Bowers was a homemaker and a passionate member of the West Virginia Garden Club, known for her flower gardens, floral arrangements, paintings and artistic crafts.
She was married to her husband of 61 years, William H. Bowers, who preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 2011. One brother, Junior Sponaugle; two sisters, Lorraine Sponaugle Harper and Betsy Sponaugle; two infant siblings; and two nieces, Linda Heatwole and Stephanie Sponaugle, also predeceased her.
She is survived by two sons, William Harvey Bowers Jr. (wife, Sandy Bowers) of Wasilla, Alaska, and Jeffrey S. Bowers (wife, Kathy O. Bowers) of Sugar Grove, W.Va.; two grandchildren, J. Stuart Bowers II (wife, Jessica A. Bowers) and Elizabeth Jane Bowers Somerville (husband, Devon K. Somerville); four great-grandchildren, Harley P. Bowers, Hunter W. Bowers, Deken K. Somerville and Zaidex S. Somerville, as well as a brother, Carroll Lee Sponaugle (wife, Sue Sponaugle); a sister, Loretta Sponaugle Homan (husband, John Homan); a brother and sister-in-law, John Bowers Jr. and Clinton Ann Bowers; nine nephews and seven nieces; a number of great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces; and exceptionally great caregivers.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Franklin Presbyterian Church, where a celebration of life service will begin at 3 p.m.
Those desiring to make a memorial gift may do so either to Franklin Presbyterian Church, Pendleton County Emergency Services or Pendleton County Fireman’s Association.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.