Ruth Sponaugle Bowers
Ruth Sponaugle Bowers of Sugar Grove, W.Va., passed away Sept. 4, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Marvin Sponaugle and Argyle Wimer Sponaugle.
Her husband of 61 years, William H. Bowers, preceded her in death.
Mrs. Bowers is survived by two sons, William Harvey Bowers Jr. (Sandy) and Jeffrey S. Bowers (Kathy); two grandchildren, J. Stuart Bowers II (Jessica) and Elizabeth Jane Bowers Somerville (Devon); four great-grandchildren; a brother, Carroll Lee Sponaugle (Sue); a sister, Loretta Sponaugle Homan (John); a brother and sister-in-law, John Bowers Jr. and Clinton Ann Bowers; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great-nieces and nephews and exceptionally great caregivers.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Franklin Presbyterian Church, 93 Walnut St., Franklin, WV 26807, where a Celebration of Life service will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday with the Rev. Kevin Hand officiating.
