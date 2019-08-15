Sally L. Medicke
Sally L. Medicke, 90, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, surrounded by several family members and dedicated staff of Serenity House at Bridgewater Home.
Sally was born in Lebanon, N.H., on April 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Mari Safi (Kangaanpaa) and Tuomas Augustus Laakso two months after their arrival in the United States from Finland. She entered elementary school in Newport, N.H., not speaking any English. She attended Towle High School in Newport and played the accordion for dances at local community events. As a young lady she loved ice skating in the town square and playing field hockey. She was proud of her Finnish heritage and with her sister, Celia, visited family in Finland after she retired.
On Nov. 3, 1949, she was united in marriage to John Arthur Medicke, who preceded her in death in 1982. She was also preceded in death by her parents and only sister, Celia Laakso Wright Hoyt, who passed away in November 2018.
After marrying they lived in Boston where she attended Boston Academy of Music and then relocated to Pittsfield, Mass. In 1961, they moved the entire family to Audubon, near Valley Forge, Pa. She attended Montgomery County Community College and West Chester State College obtaining her elementary education certificate. She taught third grade for the Springford Area School District until her retirement in 1990.
She moved to Virginia in 1990 and was a member of Asbury UMC. Sally volunteered with various organizations in the Harrisonburg community including the Quilt Museum and the Visitors Center.
Sally is survived by four daughters, Susan Yeagley and husband, Raymond, of New Hill, N.C., Nancy Armentrout and husband, Gary, of Weyers Cave, Joan Wanner and husband, Jim, of Lancaster, Pa., and Michele Stenman, of Madison Heights, Va.; and a son, John Arthur Medicke Jr. and wife, Sally, of Wake Forrest, N.C.; 16 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Mount Sinai Cemetery beside Vision of Hope UMC in Harrisonburg with Chaplain Russ Barb officiating.
Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater is entrusted with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Retirement Community, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
