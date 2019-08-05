Shannon Whitmer
Betty Shannon Whitmer, 43, of Fort Defiance, died Aug. 3, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born April 27, 1976, in Staunton, a daughter of John Lewis Whitmer and the late Betty (Helmick) Whitmer.
Shannon was a very special daughter and sister who loved life’s simple pleasures. She loved talking and never met a stranger. She had a special bond with her twin brother, Shane. She was also an animal lover. She is now taking her carriage ride she always dreamed of.
In addition to her father, she is survived by a brother, John Shane Whitmer; a sister, Stephanie Renee Whitmer; and two special aunts, Patricia Sharp and Gale Howard.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Murphy Terry.
Burial will be private at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request prayers in her memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family Online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
