Sharon Ann Good
Sharon Ann Good, 55, of Mount Crawford, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville.
Sharon was born in Harrisonburg on March 19, 1964, a daughter of the late Minerva (Good) Pirkey.
She worked for Belaire at Stoneport, and was a member of the Grottoes Church of God.
She is survived by nieces, Melissa Good and Heather Good; great-nephews, Thomas Hensley and Landon Good, and aunt and caregiver, Terry Good.
She is also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Ann Good.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes, with Pastor Glenn Hughes officiating. Burial will follow at Port Republic Mutual Cemetery. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family to aid in funeral expenses, C/O Johnson Funeral Service, PO Box 41, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
