Sharon Linell (Thorn) Roadcap, 71, wife of Franklin Edward “Eddie” Roadcap, of Mount Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mrs. Roadcap was born in Princeton, Maryland on July 14, 1948, a daughter of Mary Linell (Vest) Thorn Thompson and the late Clarence Elwood Thorn.
In addition to her mother and husband of forty-two years, Sharon is survived by three children, Jerry Roadcap of Grottoes, Gina (Roadcap) Sheets and her husband, Johnnie, and Britany Roadcap both of Mount Sidney; five grandchildren, Ashley Wampler and her husband, Matt, of Mount Sidney, Steven Stickley (Mary Harris) of Weyers Cave, Eric Stickley (Jeanell Thomas) of Harrisonburg, and Tristin Roadcap and Leah Lamp, both of Mount Sidney; three great-grandchildren, Olivia Wampler, Addison Harris, Tucker Stickley; a brother, Ronald Thorn and his wife, Lisa, of Staunton; three sisters, Linda Beathe of Weyers Cave, Barbara Hearn of Stuarts Draft, and Kay Dean and her husband, Wayne, of Mount Sidney, and numerous nieces and nephews.
At Sharon’s request, she will be cremated.
A Celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Weyers Cave United Methodist Church in Weyers Cave by Pastor Peggy Packard. The family will receive friends following the service.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
