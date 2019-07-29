Shirley Fulk Conley Turner
Shirley Fulk Conley Turner, 80, of Fulks Run, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. Mrs. Turner was born on July 17, 1939, in Maryland, and was a daughter of the late John Ralph Fulk and Vada Hess Isaacs.
She retired after 32 years from RMH as a nursing assistant. Shirley was a longtime member of Peake Pentecostal Church. She enjoyed all types of animals and playing and listening to music. Mrs. Turner was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. The family would like to extend a sincere THANK YOU to the staff of Legacy Hospice for helping Shirley and her family through her journey.
On Oct. 23, 1982, she married Robert Turner, who survives.
In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by her children, Donna Ritchie and husband, Carter, of Timberville, Steve Conley and wife, Rita, of Singers Glen, Johnny Conley and wife, Freddy, of Criders, Natalie Dove and husband, John, of Broadway, Darren Conley and wife, Liz, of Fulks Run, and Troy Conley and wife, Amanda, of Fulks Run; Travis Turner, a grandson raised in the home as their son; stepchildren, Patricia Breeden, William Turner, Bobby Jo Turner, Donna Comer and Julie Turner; brothers, Ralph Fulk of Maryland, Rodney Fulk of Hinton; grandchildren, Carter Ritchie Jr., Nicole Ritchie, Seth Conley, Brienna Earls, River Coakley, Leslie Miller, Shavonne Runion, Ryne Conley, Cody Conley, Josh Conley, Troy Conley Jr., Tyler Conley, McKensie Carr-Conley, Angel McNeill, Bobby Bradburn Jr.; great-grandchildren, Knox Conley, Bowen Conley, Ashley Runion, Kaley Runion, Lauren Miller, Isaiah Miller, Caleb Miller, Luke Miller, Jordan Shifflett and numerous nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Tammy Coakley and Sandra Conley.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home with Pastors J.B. Shoemaker and Bernie Fuska officiating. Burial will follow at the Mountain Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Friends may begin calling at the funeral home on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.